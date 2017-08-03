Look behind scenes at final resting place in King’s Lynn

Mintlyn Crematorium held an open day on Saturday, inviting the public to a behind the scenes tours of the crematorium.

It has been a few years since the building, including the behind the scenes, has opened to the public for a viewing, mainly due to maintenance and repair work being carried out.

Borough council cabinet member of human resources, facilities and shared services, Kathy Mellish said: “The open day at Mintlyn Crematorium went extremely well. We had upwards of 500 visitors who were all interested and pleased they had visited.

“The visitors left written feedback on cards and spoke to staff members, and all comments bar none were positive. We are considering having another open day next year, due to the high level of interest and visitor numbers.”

Crematorium manager, David Clayton said: “The open day was a huge success, and showed us that there was clearly a need for a chance for families to ask questions that dispelled any preconceived ideas about the cremation process. We worked extremely hard to make the day a worthwhile experience for the visitors, and the response we received made it definitely worth it.”

Pictured are, Graeme Gardner, Jen Fines-Gillott, Tracey Goldsmith, Dave Clayton, Bev Mitchell and Kathy Mellish. MLNF17AF07507