Lord and Lady cut ribbon on new classroom

Lord and Lady Cholmondeley cut the ribbon on Harpley Church of England Primary School’s new classroom on Friday.

Staff and students gathered outside the school’s new classroom to watch Lord and Lady Cholmondeley officially open the new work space. The couple’s twin sons attended the school.

Opening of New completed classroom at Harpley Primary School.

The school built the new classroom to better house their growing number of students and to provide a fresh, clean work environment for pupils to enjoy.

Headteacher Ann Beardall said: “The opening ceremony went very well. This is a stand alone classroom.

“It is an additional classroom built to coincide with our school’s growing number of pupils.

“A lot of money was raised by the school’s PTA to help build this new classroom. We would like to thank everyone who has helped us complete our new classroom.”

Opening of New completed classroom at Harpley Primary School. Pictured officially opening the event Lord and Lady Cholmordely.

In June 2016, the school in School Lane, was rated as good by Ofsted inspectors who said students speak of their school with enthusiasm and pride and “use the word ‘family’ to describe the school’s caring atmosphere”.