Lorry driver found guilty of King’s Lynn crash

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention after a crash in Lynn in November last year.

Marian Stamate, of Romania, was driving his lorry on Clenchwarton Road on November 7 when it collided with a BMW.

At a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, it was said that the lorry driver turned right towards Premier Inn across the path of the car.

Fred Sagoe, prosecuting, said that the driver of the BMW “suffered quite badly as a result of the incident”.

Mr Sagoe said the defendant would have had “quite a good view” of traffic in front of him prior to the accident.

Giving evidence, Stamate said he had seen no oncoming traffic when he made the turn.

Stamate was found guilty by magistrates and given six points on his licence.

He was ordered to pay a £168 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £625.