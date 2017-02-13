Love is all around at King’s Lynn Valentine workshop

Sweethearts of all ages were able to decorate a card and a rose for a special loved one ahead of Valentine’s Day.

More than 100 cupids attended the workshop at the Vancouver Quarter in town ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Valentines Workshop at Vancouver Quarter Kings Lynn James Gregory-Roberts

Centre manager Abbie Panks said: “Our workshop ahead of Valentine’s Day was very popular. Families came along to have some fun in the town centre decorating a card and creating a rose for someone they love.

“This activity was yet another free event the Vancouver Quarter has hosted and, while it was designed to bring some fun to the town centre and being a great activity for children, it also gave parents a free activity to do with their children whilst also supporting the town centre.”

The day was organised following the success of last year’s event, where loved-up couples were given the chance to have a free photo shoot by a professional photographer in the shopping centre ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The pop-up studio was held at the same venue and couples were able to download their pictures from the shopping centre’s website and have them printed.

Valentines Workshop at Vancouver Quarter Kings Lynn Poppy Robinson

Valentine’s Day originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast day honouring one or more early saints named Valentinus.