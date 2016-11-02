Loving tributes flood in for former Long Sutton student Alex Hills (21)

Loving tributes have flooded in for a university student killed in a car crash in Gedney during Monday morning’s thick fog.

Former Long Sutton Peele Community College student Alexandra (Alex) Hills (21) was killed when her car left the road on the B1359 at Kingsgate.

Alex was very popular locally and had worked part-time at the Co-op in Sutton Bridge before transferring to the Bracebridge Heath store vwhen she joined Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

In a statement, her parents said: “Our daughter was tragically taken from us too soon.

“She was one in a million . We wish to express our thanks to those that helped.”

Professor Jayne Mitchell, deputy vice chancellor at Bishop Grosseteste University, where Alexandra was studying English, said: “It was with great sadness we learned the news that Alexandra Hills, who was studying at BGU, passed away in a road accident.

“We are offering support to members of the university community who have been affected by this tragic event.

“Our thoughts are with Alexandra’s family at this very difficult time.”

Head teacher at the Peele, Elizabeth Smith also paid tribute to the popular dormer student.

She said: “Members of the Peele Community College were deeply saddened by the news of Alex’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as is our heartfelt sympathy.

“The college community will always remember Alex as a hard working, fun loving and cheerful student. It was a privilege for us to have known her.

“Please accept our condolences. She will not be forgotten and may her soul rest in peace.”

Heather Lee, head of people and performance at the Co-op, said: “Alex was a highly-valued member of our team and her colleagues and customers will miss her very much. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

• Police are appealing for witnesses who saw Alexandra’s blue Ford KA at the time of the accident – or just before – to call them on 101,quoting incident 84 of October 31.