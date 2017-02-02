Lunch date for Sluice Women in Downham Market

Members of Sluice Women enjoyed some New Year merriment when they met for their annual lunch on Thursday, January 26.

The group, which is the Downham chapter of the Red Hat Society, returned to the Castle Hotel in Downham for their meeting.

Sluice Women's New Year lunch

Julie McGinley, Queen of the group, said: “There was plenty of banter, lots of laughter and time to catch up on everyone’s news while enjoying the wonderful food provided by the friendly staff.”

Sluice Women meet at the Conservative Club on Bridge Street on the last Thursday of the month from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you would like to know more, please contact Julie McGinley at julienne.mcginley@btinternet.com or 01366 383495.

