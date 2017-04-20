Lynn Air Cadets flying high after car boot

The Lynn Air Cadets car boot sale at Middleton Village Hall on Saturday raised an impressive £300, which will go towards basic running costs that are required for the organisation.

The money raised will continue to allow the group to provide new opportunities for young people in West Norfolk and Mike Lister, civilian committee chairman, was pleased with just how well the event went.

He said: “As far as we’re concerned it was very successful. The money raised will go towards running costs like phone bills and other things.

“We had our own refreshment stall and picture taking and that in itself raised a lot of money.”

The Lynn Air Cadets, based on Loke Road in Lynn, is an organisation aiming to give young people aged between 12 and 20 an experience in citizenship and will be holding an intake evening for those interested in joining them on the May 10.

