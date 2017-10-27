Lynn-based business celebrates 15 successful years

A Lynn-based financial planning and wealth management business celebrated 15 successful years in business by holding an open day for clients, both old and new.

Opening their offices for food and refreshments, Ring Associates had approximately 100 people joining in the celebrations throughout the day, including Borough Mayor Carol Bower.

Ring Associates financial advisers have been providing advice to the local community on a wide range of financial matters since 2002 including help with investments, life assurance, mortgages, retirement planning, trust planning and group pensions.

Managing director Simon Ring said: “It was fantastic to be able to celebrate our success with our clients without their ongoing support we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Since 2014, Ring Associates has doubled its staff numbers from 21 to 43, and turnover for the same period has increased from £915,000 to £1.9m.

They believe in equipping people with the financial knowledge and freedom to live their desired lifestyle and in making good quality financial advice accessible to everyone.

To find out more about Ring Associates visit their office at 11-12 Tuesday Market Place,

King’s Lynn, email them on enquiries@ringassociates.co.uk, or call them on 01553 777600.

Alternatively, you can visit their website on www.ringassociates.co.uk.

Pictured above, Borough Mayor Carol Bower with staff from Ring Associates celebrating their 15th anniversary in business. MLNF17MF010094