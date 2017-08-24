Lynn driver caught behind wheel after smoking cannabis

An unlicensed driver had smoked cannabis just hours before police stopped him on a Lynn estate, magistrates have heard.

George Hardy, 27, of Minster Court, Lynn, admitted possessing the class B drug and drug-driving during a hearing on Monday.

The court was told police had seen a car being driven at speed in Winston Churchill Drive, on the Fairstead estate, during the evening of May 28.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Hardy had initially given false details to police after being stopped in nearby Butterwick, before eventually admitting his identity when challenged.

He told them he had smoked the drug two to three hours before getting behind the wheel, while a search revealed one gram of herbal cannabis hidden in a crisp packet.

Tests later showed he had 3.8 micrograms of the drug in a litre of his blood. The prescribed limit is two.

He also admitted only having a provisional driving licence and had considered getting insurance for the car, which he had bought a few weeks earlier, from a friend.

The court was also told the only other person in the car was his girlfriend, a non-driver, which meant he was not being properly supervised while behind the wheel.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client had begun to resolve financial issues and “resorts” to using the drug to relieve pain. Hardy used a walking stick and told magistrates he could not stand upright or sit down.

Magistrates fined him £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months on the drug-driving charge and imposed a 12 month conditional discharge on the possession count.

No separate penalty was imposed on charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance, which he also admitted.