Lynn gears up to celebrate Hanse heritage

Final preparations are underway for Lynn’s 12th annual Hanse Festival, which takes place this weekend.

Live music, guided walks and a spectacular fireworks display are among the highlights of the two-day showcase tomorrow and on Sunday, which celebrates International Hanse Day.

Local historian Dr Paul Richards said: “The Hanse Festival celebrates Lynn’s maritime heritage and how it is alive today inspiring us to make the most of our exceptional port town for the future.”

Attractions during the weekend will include two Hanse Walks, led by the King’s Lynn Town Guides, on Saturday and the Elizabethan tower of Clifton House being opened to the public.

There will be live music in Kings Staithe Square from 5 to 10pm on Saturday, followed by a fireworks display that has been sponsored by local businesses, and 1 to 6pm on Sunday.

A host of activities will be taking place in the town hall on Sunday and a medieval market will be held in King’s Staithe Square on both days.

Drivers are warned that the South Quay will be closed to traffic from 3pm until midnight tomorrow and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “There really is something for everyone, and I would urge people to come and see for themselves everything that is going on and learn a bit about the town’s hanseatic heritage

Borough councillor Nick Daubney, the English Hanse commissioner, added: “Historically the waterfront has been crucial to Lynn’s trade and the festival gets people into the area, to reflect on its past and think about its future.

“I hope many of our colleagues and acquaintances from the Hanse, who live here, will come and join the celebrations with us. Crucially we have been, and are, able to use our strong Hanseatic links to build effective business networks.”

For more information about the programme, visit www.kingslynnhansefestival.co.uk.