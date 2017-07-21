Lynn goes back to the Twenties

REVIEW: The Cabinet of Dr Caligari with live music by Minima,

St George’s Guildhall

Music makes movies iconic, providing an audience with a more succinct understanding of characters’ emotions, building suspense and relieving tension.

And Minima did not disappoint in entertaining their audience on Friday night.

The four musicians worked in unison to overlay “the first horror film ever made,” The Cabinet of Dr Caligari, perfectly matching their notes to the motion picture.

Their sinister contemporary score was a daring 21st century interpretation of the images of the 1920s, which would have entertained an audience of the times as well as one of today.

It was a great pleasure to hear Minima in action, and watch a movie which I may otherwise have gone without seeing.

Paige Freshwater