Lynn man took part in hammer attack in street

King’s Lynn man carried out ‘merciless and cowardly’ hammer attack

Private CCTV caught the one-minute assault with a hammer and a knife in The Downs, Harlow, which left 24-year-old Robert Summerville badly injured.

Charlie Knight, 19, of Lynn and formerly of Sutton St Edmund, near Spalding, has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, jurors were told.

However, his co-accused, Osa Akpate, 20, of Bishop’s Stortford, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court for attempted murder.

Akpate has also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of GBH and possessing an offensive weapon, a knife.

Knight will be sentenced at the conclusion of Akpate’s trial.

Prosecutor Stephen Rose told Chelmsford Crown Court Mr Summerville was chased by two men and cornered in The Downs at 1.30pm on January 26.

He said they were wielding a knife and a hammer, and Mr Summerville suffered a punctured lung, a fractured rib and numerous cuts to his head and body.

Knight, dubbed “Parka man” by the prosecutor, was white and wearing a blue parka.

His companion was a black male who was wearing a black jacket and who the prosecution claim was Akpata.

“We say Akpata delivered four or five blows to Mr Summerville’s chest, with, we suggest, a sharp object. He stepped away and Knight delivered some five blows to the head with a blunt object, maybe a hammer looking at the way his arm swings,” said Mr Rose.

“After those 10 blows, Akpata goes in again and delivers three more blows to the chest, in a distinctive stabbing motion. Mr Summerville was left lying on the ground by the two men who ran away.

“The attack was as merciless as it was cowardly.

“The blows were forceful and deliberate. There’s no indication that, having been cornered, Mr Summerville was able to do anything to defend himself. One of those blows, likely one from the stabbing motion from Akpate, punctured his lung.”

Mr Rose said Akpata claimed he had met up with Knight earlier that day but they had separated and he was “not the man in black”.

“That’s the issue in the case. Who is the man in black?” the prosecutor told the jury.

Akpate was identified from CCTV footage and arrested at the YMCA on 10 February. His mobile phone allegedly connected him to Knight.

Knight was recognised by a police officer in King’s Lynn and arrested there on 2 March.

The trial continues.