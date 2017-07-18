Lynn Motor Club set for 40th annual classic car run

Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place will be the starting point on Sunday for King’s Lynn Motor Club’s 40th annual classic car run.

More than 90 cars have entered, the oldest dating back to 1928.

This year’s event has been re-named the Ivan Cunnington Memorial Run in tribute to its founder, who died last year. He had organised the event for 38 years.

Ivan had been a club member since 1953 and launched the event in 1970 with Tony Longmate, who won the top award last year and will be taking part again.

The run, which is sponsored by Anglia Car Auctions, will also raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Cars will start to line-up from 9am and will set off at one minute intervals from 10am, heading to Barnham Broom for lunch and then on to Creake Abbey where the classes will be judged and trophies presented.

This year’s line-up ranges from Rolls Royces and Bentleys to Lotus, Triumphs and Austin Healeys.

The oldest models, dating back to 1928, are two Fords and a Riley, and from 1935 and 1936 there is a Ford, a Fraser Nash, an Austin and an MG.

There are several Jaguars, a number of Triumphs, Rovers, Bristols and a Sunbeam, all spanning four decades.

They can be seen at the start or on the route which takes in Castle Rising, West Newton, Hillington, Grimston, Great Massingham, Litcham, Wendling, Dereham, Shipham, Hingham and on to Barnham Broom.

The afternoon route will go through North Tuddenham, Bawdeswell, Guist, Little and Great Snoring, Walsingham, Egmere and North Creake to Creake Abbey for about 2.45pm.

As well as the award for the favourite car, judged by fellow competitors, there are class awards and one for the most appropriately dressed crew.