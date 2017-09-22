Lynn News 2017 cutest baby and toddler revealed

Votes have been counted - now it’s time to crown the 2017 Lynn News cutest baby and toddler.

Entries were divided into two categories, with babies from 0 to 12 months and toddlers from 13 months to four years.

Frances Funnell

The parents of the successful youngster in each category won a canvas print of their little one, taken by Andy Griggs of The Photography Company, along with a £30 gift voucher.

With more than 360 votes cast in total for the 72 entrants, the winner of the bonniest baby (0 to 12 months) is Frances Funnell, from South Wootton.

Her mother Michelle Funnell said: “I am absolutely over the moon. I am so happy that Frances has won, and I am so proud of her. She is such a happy baby, always smiling.

“I didn’t think that she would actually win because when I was looking through the paper I saw so many beautiful babies.

“All mothers think their child is the most beautiful, but the fact that she has won it is amazing.

“I would like to thank those people who voted for her because without them she would never have won this. I am so proud of her and really pleased for her. I think it is wonderful that she has won and received the most votes.”

And the winner of the toddler category (13 months to four year) is River Jones, from Grimston.

Her mother Elizabeth Hughes said: “I just don’t know what to say, I can’t believe she has won. I am in shock.

“It is so lovely and amazing to know that people voted for her as the cutest toddler.

“Every mum thinks their child is the most beautiful, and so for River to actually win it is really amazing.”