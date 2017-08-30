Lynn News baby competition focuses on the talent

The Lynn News baby and toddler competition has been open for entrants all this week at Morrisons in Coburg Way. Lynn.

Pictured is photographer Andy Griggs taking a shot of 18-month-old Bobby-John Gladman.

Andy will be at the supermarket today and tomorrow between 10am and 4pm.

Please go along and you can buy the picture for just £5 – it is miles better than any selfie.

Watch out for all the children in the paper soon when readers can vote for their favourite.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “It has been a few years since we ran our beautiful babies and toddlers competition so I know it will be eagerly anticipated by hundreds of mums and dads in West Norfolk.

“Do come along and meet Andy – he has great experience in doing this and will really make you and your child feel right at home.

“Good luck!”MLNF17PM08167