Lynn News has new owners from today as Iliffe Media assumes control

The Lynn News is now under the new ownership of Iliffe Media.

The family-owned independent publisher completed the acquisition of 13 newspaper titles and their associated websites and editions from Johnston Press today.

The deal, first announced in December, was subject to shareholder approval within Johnston Press, which has now been concluded.

The purchase includes the Bury Free Press, Lynn News, Fenland Citizen, Diss Express, Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press, Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times, Bourne Local, Grantham Journal, Spalding Guardian, Lincs Free Press and their associated editions and websites.

All of the newspapers will now be printed at Iliffe Print Cambridge from next week.

Edward Iliffe, chief executive of Iliffe Media, said: “We are delighted to have concluded the acquisition of these well respected local newspapers.

“Iliffe Media, with its long heritage as an independent family-run media business, firmly believes in the future of local newspaper publishing across all platforms and as such, we now look forward to working in a positive way with our new colleagues and the communities they serve.”

Ricky Allan, currently managing director of Iliffe Media’s Cambridge Independent newspaper, will take additional responsibility for the titles in Bury, Newmarket, Diss, Haverhill and Sudbury, while Richard Parkinson will take responsibility for the titles in King’s Lynn, Wisbech, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford and Rutland, also as managing director.

The Iliffe family’s publishing heritage dates back to 1879.

Edward Iliffe established Iliffe Media in 2016 and the new company began publishing the Cambridge Independent – an exciting weekly newspaper for the Cambridge region – in September. The paper has received excellent feedback for its positive approach to the community, its fresh content and high-quality design. The paper is supported by a website – cambridgeindependent.co.uk – and an app for iOS and Android platforms.

More information on the titles can be found at www.iliffemedia.co.uk.