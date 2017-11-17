Lynn News on the move to Tuesday Market Place

Today the Lynn News is on the move as it relocates to its new offices in the Tuesday Market Place in the heart of town.

Work has continued apace since it was announced in the summer that Iliffe Media, the owners of the Lynn News, had purchased the premises at 17 Tuesday Market Place to accommodate staff.

Premises No 17 Paige Stair Lane Tuesday Market Place King's Lynn

The new property, on the corner with Page Stair Lane – formerly Malletts solicitors – is laid-out over three storeys and also has a separate annexe and a car park.

It is a Grade-II listed property so has needed careful renovation, which is still ongoing.

The initial move will se the ground floor occupied by editorial and commercial staff.

Over the course of the winter and into next spring, renovations will continue to deliver a building that can meet all the demands of a 21st-century digital news hub

The paper has been at Limes House in Purfleet Street, since 1989. Previously it was at Rollesby Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

It is hoped that signage on the outside of the building will be up within the next few weeks.

The new address for the Lynn News and its sister paper the Fenland Citizen is 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JN.

Phone numbers for the editorial and advertising staff remain unchanged.

The newsdesk number is 01553 817329 and to get our helpful receptionist Simone call 01553 817301.

The reception at the new office will be fully open from Monday, so please come on in and say hello.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “This is a momentous day for the Lynn News and an exciting new chapter for the paper.

“The opening of these new offices is another example of the commitment given to the publication since Iliffe Media bought the title along with our sister East Anglian titles from Johnson Press in January.

“We hope to see many of you at the new offices in the coming months.”