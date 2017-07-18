Lynn News paper run gives boost to West Norfolk charity

A running team at the Lynn News has handed over the profits from a 10k run to a West Norfolk mental health charity.

Reporter Rebekah Chilvers chose to fundraise for West Norfolk Mind in preparation for the GEAR run in April, and the £500 raised from the event was formally presented to a representative of the charity on Tuesday (July 18).

Rebekah took part in the 10k run through the streets of Lynn alongside colleagues Richard Wikins, media sales consultant, and Scott Young, media sales manager.

She said: “I am so pleased with the final total, especially as I set my target at £100, and I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me – in particular Downham Rotary Club and Ray Harding of West Norfolk Council who donated significant amounts.

“I decided to fundraise for West Norfolk Mind as mental health issues can affect such a large number of people and this charity is a vital service to some of those affected in our area.”

Zena Penty, volunteer co-ordinator at West Norfolk Mind, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Rebekah for choosing to support us and for raising such a significant amount of money contributing towards our largest total from the GEAR run of just under £3,000.”

Pictured are, from left, Richard Wilkins, Rebekah Chilvers, Zena Penty and Scott Young.