Lynn’s homeless benefit from charity fashion show

A West Norfolk charity is rasing money for Lynn’s homeless and vulnerable by hosting a charity fashion show.

Purfleet Trust, which provides help for single homeless people in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, is springing into summer with a fashionable fundraiser on June 29.

Taking place at the Kings Centre, Wellesley Street, from 6.30pm until 9.00pm, attendees can bag a bargain and meet the Mayor and KLFM’s Ben Norris.

Personal assistant to the chief executive of Purfleet Trust, Joy Wylie, said: “It is going to be a night of fun for everybody and it will also provide people with a chance to find a good bargain.

“All the money that we raise will be used to help those in need.

“It will go towards helping homeless and vulnerable people in King’s Lynn as well as those in the West Norfolk area.

“It will be a great night for those who attend and it will also help us to help those who need it.”

The Purfleet Trust, which was set up as a charity in 1993, helps people to find accommodation, supports and helps them to maintain their tenancies and a Health and Wellbeing Centre provides them with daily hot meals and the opportunity to gain some essential life skills.

Attendees will be supplied with a welcome drink on entry, and will have access to the events buffet, which runs from 6.30pm until 7.00pm and is included in ticket price.

They will also be able to entre themselves in a raffle and tombola on the night for an opportunity to win a selection of great prizes.

Ms Wylie added: “People will be able to buy the clothes, shoes and accessories as worn by the models, and they will all be at a bargain price.”

The charity fashion show takes place at Kings Centre, Wellesley Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1QD, on June 29 and doors will be open from 6.30pm until 9.00pm. Tickets cost £5.00 and are available from Purfleet Trust offices and their charity shop.