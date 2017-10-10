Lynn students celebrate on graduation day

Scores of students celebrated their successes at the weekend as the University Centre West Anglia’s annual graduation ceremony took place at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

The event was preceded and followed by processions of students, staff and civic leaders through the town centre.

Graduation procession through King's Lynn Town Centre Graduates from The College of West Anglia. Pictured Student of the year Aleasha Fox with College of West Anglian principal David Pomfret

College principal David Pomfret said: “The quality of our students’ work, progress, development and success are excellent and I am delighted that our graduates have received their well-deserved rewards.

“Their hard work and dedication to their studies is something to be celebrated and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”

The centre, on the College of West Anglia campus, offers degrees in sport, public and caring services, business, humanities, science and computing, technology, and landbased studies, through its association with Anglia Ruskin University.

And Apurba Kundu, Anglia Ruskin’s deputy dean of academic development, was on hand to present the centre’s Student of the Year award to Aleasha Fox.

Aleasha, 21, from Sutton Bridge, achieved first class honours in computer science, having previously completed an extended diploma at the college, and now works as a project engineer. And she said she was shocked by the award.

She added: “When I started my CWA journey studying a diploma, I had no idea what I was doing. It was only half-way through that when I realised it could be a potential career path, so to be accepted onto the BSc, come out with a First and be selected as Student of the Year feels incredible.”

Lecturer Nigel Edwards said: “It has been great to work with Aleasha over the last five years.

“She has always been a conscientious, hardworking student, and pleased to help others. I’m delighted she was selected as Student of the Year and I wish her all the success in the future, which she undoubtedly deserves.”

Graduation Ceremony at The King's Lynn Corn Exchange for The College of Wesrt Anglia. Pictured Graduates. LtoR Kieran Smith. Jack Butcher. Ryan Seymour.

The ceremony also saw Veterinary Nursing graduates make their Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) declaration to its qualifications manager, Lily Lipman.

Its approval means graduates now join the Register of Veterinary Nurses without a pre-registration exam.