Lynn students shine at the Royal Albert Hall

Performing arts students from Lynn took centre stage at the Royal Albert Hall last weekend, to celebrate Theatretrain’s 25th anniversary.

The students, who are no strangers to performing on the concert hall in London, featured in a gala performance, telling the stories with dance, drama and physical theatre.

Achievement of some King's Lynn Stage School Students.

The performance featured music from all genres, from The Blues Brothers, Tommy and Bond, to Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Carpenters, Simon and Garfunkel, to more recent numbers such as Rolling in the Deep by Adele.

Serious stories from history were also told, such as The Suffragettes, The Tolpuddle Martyrs – with original music from MD Robert Hyman – as well as the current immigrant crisis.

Theatretrain centre director, Ruth McKechnie, said: “It was really the best of Theatretrain’s past 25 years, so we had some fantastic music to perform, a real musical education for our kids to experience.

“It was a lot of work for them, but they stepped up and gave a committed, polished, and energetic performance as always.

“It’s a great lesson for them too. They had to put in all the hard work to get there, but then were able to have great fun and see the final results.

“This will be something they will remember all their lives.”

Passing their national auditions, four students – Chloe Philipot, Elizabeth Cumbley, Harrison Whiting and Miriam Campbell – were selected to sing solos and two others, Luca Morley and Alina Zarova, were chosen to stand up and introduce one of the numbers.

She added: “King’s Lynn always does well when it comes to auditions, it’s become a bit of a tradition now that we always have more soloists get through than the other centres.

“But I’m not surprised, I have always known that despite its relatively small size, Lynn has big talent.”

Theatretrain’s charity single ‘Somewhere’, an original song of hope written by Tim Spencer and recorded at GingerDog studios, was also launched on the night.

“The single can be downloaded at www.gingerdog.co.uk/theatretrain and costs £1.99,” said Ms McKechnie.

“All proceeds will go to Theatretrain’s nominated charity, Theodora Children’s Trust, formerly The Giggle Doctors, who bring music, magic, fun and laughter to sick children in hospitals and hospices across the UK.”

