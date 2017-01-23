Lynnsport evacuated after fire

Crews were called to deal with a fire at Lynnsport this evening, which forced the sports centre to be evacuated.

Two engines were sent to the Greenpark Avenue complex at around 7.30pm tonight to tackle what fire service officials have described as a “small” blaze in an electrical plant room.

The units spent just over an hour at the scene dealing with the flames.

Eyewitnesses used social media to report seeing people outside the centre wrapped in foil blankets while the incident was resolved.