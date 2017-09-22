Lynnsport Ladybirds set up beginners’ running group

Lynnsport Ladybirds are introducing a women’s only club for beginners and returning runners.

The women’s running club, who run for fun, fitness and friendship, is open to all women from the age of 16 and over who primarily live in the North Lynn area.

Starting on Wednesday, October 11, the beginners club aims to encourage inexperienced or ex-runners to lace up their trainers and give it a try.

Lynnsport Ladybirds member, Terry Stirling said: “We are starting a beginners running group, which will start from Lynnsport. It is a free six-week course that aims to encourage women back into running or to get women running for what could be their first time.

“We are trying to make a welcoming and friendly place for women to get into running, and our ethos is fun, fitness and friendship.”

With qualified coaches and experienced helpers on hand to give words of encouragement, Lynnsport Ladybirds only ask members run to their own capabilities.

“It doesn’t matter if a person cannot do 5k because we will be starting off easy, and progressing to longer runs. We will not leave a person on their own,” said Ms Stirling

“We will also be teaching people how to exercise and run safely by doing warm-ups and cool-downs.”

Lynnsport Ladybirds recommend runners own a good pair of running shoes, a support bra, a reflective top for dark nights, and comfortable lightweight clothing that can be added to or taken off depending on the weather.

If you are interested in joining Lynnsport Ladybirds beginners and returning runners club, visit www.lynnsportladybirds.co.uk, email beginners@lynnsportladybirds.co.uk, or call Alive Sport Development on 01553 818015.

Those interested are asked to complete an application form, which can be collected from Alive Leisure on Greenpark Avenue, as well as at various locations in Lynn.