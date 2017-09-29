Macmillan charity receives world’s biggest donations

The world’s biggest coffee morning has arrived in West Norfolk, with people teaming up to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that helps people with cancer to take back some control of their lives after diagnosis, asks people all over the UK to catch up over a cuppa and enjoy some tempting treats while raising money for the worthy cause.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which is taking place today, is Macmillan Cancer Support’s largest fundraising event for people facing cancer, and was initiated in 1990 by a small group of people with a simple idea.

The concept is guests are invited to gather over a coffee and a cake and donate the costs to Macmillan Cancer Support in the process.

Following its success in 1990, the cancer charity made it an annual event to increase their funding to further help those with cancer.

Last year’s fundraising event alone raised £29.5 million, and Macmillan Cancer Support volunteers are hoping to top that total at today’s coffee morning.

Some of those taking part in today’s fundraising event in West Norfolk are Lynn News on Purfleet Street, Briar House Care Home on Losinga Drive, North Wootton Village Hall on High Street.

As well as Terrington St Clement Parish Church on Churchgate Way, Grange Stores on Dawnay Avenue, The King’s Arms in Shouldham, and Macmillan Cancer Support volunteers at Knights Hill Hotel on Grimston Road, among more.

If you are also supporting Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting your own coffee morning, send in your photographs or videos to our Facebook page on @lynnnews, our Twitter page on @TheLynnNews or email them to us on newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.

For more information about Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk.