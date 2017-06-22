Madison, from Denver, set to lose locks to raise funds for charity

A seven-year-old girl is to have her luscious locks chopped off to raise awareness of a condition which affects one of her friends.

Madison Ellington, from Denver, is to have her long hair cut short on Saturday to increase knowledge of and raise money for Action Duchenne – a charity which aims to help people living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

From left: Dexter Ward and Madison Ellington. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Mum Teresa said Madison decided to take on the challenge for her five-year-old friend Dexter Ward, who has the muscle-wasting condition.

As well as having her hair cut much shorter, Madison will also be donating the snipped off locks to the Little Princess Trust which creates wigs for young cancer sufferers.

Teresa said: “She wants to raise support for Action Duchenne, and when she saw a leaflet in a local hairdressers salon advertising the Little Princess Trust, she raised a desire to help both charities.

“She is excited and nervous and has already said about doing other fundraising events in the future.”

Madison will be having at least 35cm of her 53cm-long hair cut off during a special event at a Cambridge salon on Saturday.

“Sadly few people living with DMD will get to see their 30th birthday. Currently there are no treatments or cure for the disease although, with more funding and research, one day this could become possible,” Teresa added.

Madison is no stranger to fundraising, and will also be running Race For Life for Cancer Research UK for the second time next month.

She has already surpassed her £100 target for the haircut, but you can help her raise even more by visiting: www.justgiving.com/madison-joyce1.