Magdalen’s Rumble in the Jumble aids church window appeal

A jumble sale has helped a West Norfolk church in its bid to restore and refurbish its unique medieval windows.

The Rumble in the Jumble event, held at St Mary Magdalene church in Magdalen last Saturday, raised more than £300.

The church has five 15th century windows, which will cost £10,000 each to restore.

Church warden Chris Hale said: “We were very pleased, it really took off and we had lots of jumble.”

Mrs Hale thanked Pauline Main and Harriet Holland who organised the event.

Pictured, from left, Sue Mounsey, Kevin Holland, Pauline Main, Harriet Holland and Alan Sherfield. MLNF17AF11052