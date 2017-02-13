Magistrates called ‘scumbags’ after King’s Lynn man remanded in custody

Magistrates were called “scumbags” in court today when they locked a man up for breaching his bail.

Mark Wilson, 29, admitted breaching his bail conditions by failing to report to Lynn’s police station within the allocated time on Saturday.

But a plea by his solicitor, George Sorrell, for him to be re-granted bail was rejected by the bench.

They remanded Wilson, who currently faces a burglary charge, in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 27.

As he was led away, Wilson swore at the bench, called them “scumbags” and said they were stopping him from seeing his baby.

The case against co-accused Dionne Barrett, 25, was adjourned for a week.