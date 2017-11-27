Magpas Air Ambulance team lands at King’s Lynn car park

A Magpas Air Ambulance crew was on the scene of an emergency in Lynn on Sunday, after landing at a car park in the town centre.

Jeremy Rodwell, who took the above photo, said the team was called to an emergency in High Street at about 10.30am.

He said the pilot told him: “It was very lucky that there was an area with no cars – so I went for it.”

A spokeswoman for the Magpas Air Ambulance refused to comment further on the incident.

The photo shows the helicopter at Church Street car park.