Major Minor gathering in Sandringham raises money for charity

West Norfolk Minors has raised around £212 from their classic car rally last Sunday.
The event, which took place at Sandringham Country Park, was in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).
Organiser, Wendy Horn said: “We have raised around £350 in total from event that have taken place earlier this year as well as this one. We have more events coming up later in the year like a quiz in October.
“It was a wonderful day and we had lovely weather for it. I really enjoyed my day.” MLNF17AF06083
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.