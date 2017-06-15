Major Minor gathering in Sandringham raises money for charity

West Norfolk Minors has raised around £212 from their classic car rally last Sunday.

The event, which took place at Sandringham Country Park, was in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

West Norfolk Minors Classic Car rally

Organiser, Wendy Horn said: “We have raised around £350 in total from event that have taken place earlier this year as well as this one. We have more events coming up later in the year like a quiz in October.

“It was a wonderful day and we had lovely weather for it. I really enjoyed my day.” MLNF17AF06083

West Norfolk Minors Classic Car rally Wendy Horn