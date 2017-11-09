Major orchard research project launched in Swaffham

A new research project studying the history of East Anglia’s natural orchards has been launched in Swaffham.

Experts from the Landscape Group study went to the Green Britain Centre on Saturday to discuss their research and encourage volunteers to help them in their work.

The group, which is part of the University of East Anglia’s history department, has been awarded a grant of almost £500,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to survey and record the traditional orchards of East Anglia.

The Orchards East project, which is due to last for three years, aims to build on work already done by environmental heritage researchers across the region.

It also aims to restore important old orchards, and create new ones, for future generations to enjoy.

The orchard at the Green Britain Centre has more than 50 varieties of fruit trees, including many old Norfolk varieties and dates back over 200 years.

Anyone interested in taking part in the project should visit www.orchardseast.org.uk, email info@orchardseast.org.uk or write Orchards East, c/o School of History, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ.