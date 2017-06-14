Make a Fathers’ Day treat in King’s Lynn shopping centre

A Fathers’ Day workshop will be held in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct this weekend.

The event, in New Conduit Street, is on from 10am to 3pm this Saturday, June 17, and is suitable for youngsters aged three to eight.

The session will allow children to produce their own handmade surprise for their dad ahead of Fathers’ Day on Sunday.

“Our Father’s Day workshop will be ensure kids have a fun-filled time in the he​art of King’s Lynn,” said Vancouver Quarter’s marketing and events assistant David Blackmore.

“This workshop is designed to bring some fun to the town centre but will also give parents some free activities to do with their children whilst also supporting the town centre.

Admission is free, though children must be supervised by an adult at all times.