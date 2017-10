A 19-year-old man from Wisbech pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Joseph Goodhew, of Black Drove, Murrow, Wisbech, was found to have 256 micrograms of cocaine in his blood, on August 11, after police pulled him over near Waterlees Road.

He was ordered to pay a £145 fine, a £30 surcharge, and £25 in legal costs. He has been banned from driving for 12 months.