A man from March who was caught drug-driving near Terrington St John has been ordered to pay a £375 fine.

Jacob Birt, 20, of New Park, March, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to drug-driving on August 3.

The court heard Birt was over the legal drug-driving limit with 2.7 micrograms of cannabis in his blood.

He has also been banned from driving for 12 months.