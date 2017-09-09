Man, 78, to trek eight days across Norfolk to fundraise

A 78-year-old from Swaffham is taking on an eight-day trek across Norfolk to raise funds for two worthy causes.

Peter Harris, 78, is preparing to walk from Swaffham to Great Yarmouth on September 23, passing Holme-next-the-Sea, Cromer and Acle.

Raising money for Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice and Swaffham Rugby Club, where he is a vice president, Mr Harris is aiming to complete his walk in eight-days.

Treasurer and fundraising chairman at Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice, Adrian Adcock, said: “He always endeavoured to keep fit by taking up whatever sports activities came his way.

“He played rugby until his late 40s and ran in marathons in the past but these days has a passion for long distance walking.”

Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice provides palliative home care to patients with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

And despite being partly funded by the NHS, the home hospice needs to raise an additional £100,000 per annum to provide their services.

Mr Adcock added: “Peter will start his walk in Swaffham on September 23 and will follow the route of Peddars Way until he gets his feet wet at Holme-next-the-Sea.

“He will then turn east and follow the Norfolk Coastal Path to Cromer.

“He will then head south-east to Acle and then onto Great Yarmouth.”

To support Mr Harris email adrian.adcock@talktalk.net, call 01760 724304 or visit https://goo.gl/AJk8sP.