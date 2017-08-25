Man admits being drunk and disorderly after ejection from King’s Lynn music festival

A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly after being ejected from a Lynn music festival for his behaviour.

Jason Kennett, 29, of no fixed abode, was given a 12 month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to the charge during a hearing in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

But a separate allegation of failing to comply with a direction to leave an area was withdrawn.

The court heard that Kennett had been attending the Festival Too event in the Tuesday Market Place on the evening of July 7 when he was ejected by security staff for disorderly behaviour.

He then accepted a police direction to leave the area.

But officers were alerted a short time later to reports of a bare-chested man, who they identified as Kennett, swearing and being argumentative in nearby Chapel Street, close to the Lattice House pub.

He was warned that he would be arrested if his behaviour continued, but was subsequently detained later that evening, the bench heard.

Kennett, who represented himself during the hearing, said he had begun working with the Norfolk Recovery Partnership in recent weeks in a bid to address his alcohol consumption.

He said: “I know I have a drink problem and I’m trying to get it sorted.”

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £20 victim surcharge. No costs were imposed.