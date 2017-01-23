Man admits Boughton Surgery explosive substance charge

A 39-year-old man from Feltwell has admitted possessing an explosive substance following an incident at Boughton Surgery last year.

Ozzie Welsh, of Short Lane, was charged with offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 which he had denied.

Police and bomb disposal experts remain at the doctors�" surgery in Boughton Village, after suspicious packages were discovered there this morning. Officers were called to the Boughton surgery in Chapel Road shortly before 7.30am today after the packages were found.

Appearing at the Old Bailey today (Monday, January 23), Welsh pleaded guilty to possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances.

He pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The charges related to an incident at Boughton Surgery on Chapel Road on Thursday, January 28 when a suspicious device was discovered at the premises.

Police were called after staff reported finding minor damage in the foyer area along with canisters and ball bearings.

Police and bomb disposal experts remain at the doctors�" surgery in Boughton Village, after suspicious packages were discovered there this morning. Officers were called to the Boughton surgery in Chapel Road shortly before 7.30am today after the packages were found.

At the time, a 100-metre cordon was initially put in place and specialists from the bomb disposal unit subsequently attended.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “The devices recovered from the surgery were later tested by specialists and found to be viable improvised explosives.

“While no one was injured, offences involving explosive substances are treated with the utmost seriousness and we will investigate these incident thoroughly.”

Welsh has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 13 for sentencing.