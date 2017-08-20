Man admits switching off fridge fan to get peaceful night’s sleep

A 22-year-old man from Lynn has pleaded guilty to a charge of intending to destroy or damage another’s property.

Tadas Lietuvninkas, of St Edmundsbury Road, admitted the offence, which happened on July 29, at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that Lietuvninkas had purposely turned off Seabank Stores’ fridge, destroying the various food items inside, which came to the value of £20.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Lietuvninkas rents an apartment above Seabank Store, on St Edmundsbury Road, and was struggling to sleep at night over the sound of the fridge’s fan.

He said the defendant, who rents the room from the store’s owner and says he has “before encountered problems with his landlord”, was caught on CCTV camera switching off the fridge and its fan from outside his apartment’s front door.

The court was told that this was the second time Lietuvninkas had switched off the fan.

And that he had done so “with knowledge” of the consequences.

Lietuvninkas was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £20 in compensation.