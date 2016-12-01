Man and woman bailed over £18k Fakenham cannabis farm

A man and woman have been arrested and bailed after thousands of pounds worth of cannabis plants were seized from a property in Fakenham this week.

Police searched a property in the Millers Close industrial estate on Monday in response to information received from members of the public.

Around 20 plants, worth more than £18,000, were recovered from inside.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in connection with the haul.

They were later released on bail until January 19, while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PC Wayne Simmons, of Fakenham police, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org with any information.