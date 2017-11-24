Man arrested after punching and biting police officer in King’s Lynn

A man was arrested in Lynn yesterday (Thursday, November 24) after punching a police officer in the face and biting his arm.

Officers had been called to reports of a possible disturbance on Loke Road at about 5pm, and while speaking to two males in the area, one of them became aggressive.

A police spokesman said: “He was arrested for a public order offence, and during the arrest he resisted, punched the officer in the face twice and then bit his arm.

“The officer is fine with no long-lasting injuries, just cuts and bruises.”

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account said the man had been interviewed and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and a public order offence.