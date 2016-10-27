Man arrested after window smashed at King’s Lynn housing association office

A man was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly smashing a window at Freebridge on Austin Street while drunk.

The person in question was also said to have jumped on a car during the incident.

A tweet from King’s Lynn Police’s twitter account on Wednesday evening said: “Male arrested for smashing a window @freebridge housing + jumping on a motorist’s car. PAVA spray used in arrest! #Can’tBeatPava #Sgt3121”