Search

Man arrested after woman hit by moped in King’s Lynn

Police news.
Police news.

A woman has been injured, and a man arrested, following a collision involving a pedestrian and a moped in Gaywood this afternoon.

Police were called to King John Avenue shortly after 1pm today, following reports a motorcycle had collided with the woman.

The woman was taken to hospital while a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.