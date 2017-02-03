Search

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Three Holes

A man has been arrested in Three Holes on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after he was found to have added blue lights to his car.

The man was stopped at around 2.10pm yesterday (Thursday, February 2) and taken in for questioning at Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

Talking about the incident on Twitter, a police spokesman said his intentions were unknown and investigations were still taking place.