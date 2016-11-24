Man arrested in connection with hare coursing offences in Ten Mile Bank

A man has been arrested in connection with hare coursing offences and reported for summons.

Officers, who were supported by the Operation Randall Rural Crime Task Force, carried out the successful operation on Sunday, November 20.

Working closely with the rural community in the Ten Mile Bank area, officers were able to identify and arrest a man in connection with the offences, and also seized his vehicle and four Lurcher dogs.

A forfeiture order for both the vehicle and the dogs will be applied for if convicted at court, police have said.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that four males had been arrested in connection with hare coursing offences, and four dogs and a vehicle were also seized.

The post regarding this on Norfolk Rural Crime’s Twitter account said: “Norfolk is no soft touch. Coursers #GetTheHint.”

