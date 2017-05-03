Man arrested on suspicion of being drunk while supervising learner driver in King’s Lynn

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk while supervising a learner driver in Lynn.

Officers stopped a BMW on Winston Churchill Drive at about 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) and arrested the man on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers posted about the incident on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account on Tuesday night saying: “Male arrested for being drunk whilst supervising a learner driver! If you’re supervising you’re in charge of the vehicle #fatal4”