Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in Lynn on suspicion of exposure offences this morning (Thursday, January 5).
The man, aged 53 and from Lynn, was arrested at around 6.40am.
He has been arrested in connection with a number of reported incidents in recent weeks where a man has been seen exposing himself whilst jogging along the Lynnsport cycle path.
The man is currently in police custody to be questioned by officers later today.
