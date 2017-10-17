Man arrested over alleged assault in King’s Lynn town centre

A man was arrested and released under investigation in connection with an offence of grievous bodily harm in Lynn on Saturday.
Police sealed off the entrance to a property in Saturday Market Place after they were called to the incident.
A police spokesman said the victim was found in a telephone kiosk outside Debenhams.
“King’s Lynn CID are currently investigating a crime of grievous bodily harm,” he added.
“One male has been arrested and released under investigation regarding this. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.