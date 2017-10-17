Man arrested over alleged assault in King’s Lynn town centre

A man was arrested and released under investigation in connection with an offence of grievous bodily harm in Lynn on Saturday.

Police sealed off the entrance to a property in Saturday Market Place after they were called to the incident.

A police spokesman said the victim was found in a telephone kiosk outside Debenhams.

“King’s Lynn CID are currently investigating a crime of grievous bodily harm,” he added.

“One male has been arrested and released under investigation regarding this. Enquiries are ongoing.”