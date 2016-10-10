Man ‘ashamed’ after admitting theft and damage offences in King’s Lynn

A man has told a court he was “ashamed” of his behaviour after he admitting damaging vehicles and stealing magazines from a Lynn shop following a night of drinking with colleagues.

Christopher Brennan, 33, pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage and one of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Lynn today.

The court heard the three offences were committed within minutes of each other during the morning of September 17.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, said the first incident happened when Brennan and another man entered the Halls newsagent’s premises on Wisbech Road, South Lynn, at about 6.45am.

He said Brennan approached a member of staff and asked: “Can I have some free magazines?”

He then grabbed four magazines, which were said to be “from the top shelf” and had a total value of £19.98, before running off.

He was then seen at around 7am damaging a door and wing mirror of a Citroen Berlingo car.

And, shortly after that, he attempted to ride off on a bike outside the Kings butcher’s shop, also on Wisbech Road. When he was unable to do so, he threw the bike on the ground.

Brennan, who represented himself at the hearing, said he had been working away from his home in Widnes, Cheshire, at the time of the incident and was unable to remember what had happened after he went out drinking with colleagues.

But he said he was embarassed by his behaviour, which he described as “out of character”, and apologised for it.

He said: “I’m ashamed of what I’ve done. Stealing magazines, it’s pathetic.”

He added that he had not drunk any alcohol since the incident.

Magistrates ordered Brennan to pay £50 in compensation for each of the damage offences, plus £19.98 for the value of the stolen magazines, and £85 costs.