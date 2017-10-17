Man assaulted after stopping to help woman near Wolferton

A man in his 40s was assaulted after stopping his car to help a woman on the A149 at the Wolferton turning last Monday evening (October 9).

The man saw a woman stood with a dark-coloured Skoda Fabia which had its hazard lights on at about 10.30pm.

She then waved down the victim and he stopped to help.

Two unknown men appeared and all three men were then involved in an altercation, resulting in the victim suffering minor injuries before the suspects fled the scene.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Chris Parnham at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.