Man borrowed £15,000 to fund King’s Lynn cannabis farm, court told

A man borrowed £15,000 to buy equipment he then used to set up a cannabis farm in the centre of King’s Lynn, a court has heard.

A nest containing pigeon eggs was found when police raided the property in Tower Street in June.

Yesterday, Daniel Travis, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of producing the class B drug when he appeared before the town’s magistrates.

He was committed to appear before Norwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed, following the production of a pre-sentence report, after the bench ruled its sentencing powers were insufficient.

Alison Cotterill, prosecuting, told the court police had searched the property on June 24, after the landlord raised concerns about water leakage.

Inside, they found a total of 54 mature cannabis plants spread around three rooms. An electricity meter had also been bypassed.

Travis, who had been living at the property, was not present at the time of the raid, but handed himself in to police three days later.

Miss Cotterill said: “He fully admitted he had been cultivating cannabis. He had come into financial difficulties and had borrowed £15,000 to buy the equipment needed.”

She said he had no prior knowledge of how to grow the drug, or bypass electrical circuits, and had researched both online. He also insisted no-one else was involved in the enterprise.

Miss Cotterill said the scale of the drug haul discovered, and the investment Travis, now of East Elloe Avenue, Holbeach, had made in it, meant the bench’s sentencing powers were insufficient.

Tiffany Meredith, for Travis, agreed, saying: “I think it’s beyond the realm of this court.”

Travis was released on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.