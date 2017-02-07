Man charged in connection with drug offences in King’s Lynn

A 20-year-old man from London has been charged in connection with drug offences in Lynn.

Officers attended an address in Barrett Close at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 1 and seized a quantity of what is believed to be a class A drug and cash.

Jaisha Williams, from Denmark Hill, London, has been charged with possession of a class A drug (crack cocaine) with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, February 10.